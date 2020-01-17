This Brutal Leg Workout Could Be Your Ticket To Explosive Strength & Endurance

Ah, leg day. A day feared by many a gym-goer (as is evident by the high number of out of proportion guys we’ve all seen on the gym floor). While we all like to beef up our chest and get bicep peaks to rival Mount Everest, the often neglected legs are just as vital to train as any other muscle group.

Once you’ve battled your own inner demons and psyched yourself up to add some muscle to your thighs, glutes, and calves, you’ll be wise to follow this simple (to read) leg workout from Instagram influencer Lachie Brycki. Lachie has gone through his own body transformation, going from overweight to demi-God in 10 years. While we may not have ten years to get that perfect summer bod, you’ll notice results after performing this workout a handful of times.

Back Squat – 4 sets, 10 reps/set

Lachie starts by performing one of the ultimate leg workout moves: the back squat. For this move, place a barbell over your shoulders and squat down. You can alter your leg stance to target different muscles in your legs, but the default option is to stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hip Thrusts – 4 sets, 15 reps/set

Next up is hip thrusts. Commonly thought of as an exercise reserved for women, the hip thrust can have massive benefits for guys. It works all your glute muscles, can strengthen your lower back and hamstrings too. This move is best carried out with a soft mat between your hips and the barbell. With your back raised on a bench and your legs bent, thrust up using your hips until your body is parallel to the floor.

Bulgarian Split Squats – 4 sets, 15 reps per leg/set

The Bulgarian split squat is a variation of the split squat, which itself is similar to a lunge. What makes this move Bulgarian is it requires your rear foot to be elevated, putting more emphasis on the single front leg. It works your hamstrings, glutes, and quads, but the elevated position also brings your core into play, as it tests your balance.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts – 4 sets, 12 reps/set

The Romanian deadlift is a more hamstring-focused variation of the traditional deadlift. With this move, you want to hold the dumbbells in front of your legs and slowly bend over, using your hips. Run the dumbbells down the front of your legs to assist with form, and slowly bring your torso back up to a standing position.

Quad Extensions – 5 sets, 20 reps/set

Quad extensions are a killer of a move in any leg workout, but it brings a whole heap of benefits and will give you thunderous thighs in no time at all. This move is performed on a machine, but make sure you’re sitting in the correct position before lifting, to ensure you’re targeting the right muscle area.

Lying Hamstring Curls x Leg Press Machine Calve Raises – 4 sets each, 15 reps/set

The final move in Lachie’s workout is a superset, meaning one move followed right after the other. The hamstring curl machine targets, wait for it, the hamstrings and is a sure-fire way to beefing up your legs. The calve raises meanwhile are a vital move to help ensure you don’t end up with Pablo Picasso legs all out of proportion.

