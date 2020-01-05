I Tried The Most Self Indulgent 90-Minute Airline Lounge Experience In The World

For most of us, we schlep through airports on long haul flights like cattle on their way to the big house. Long faces and sore bones, we uncomfortably contort ourselves into small seats only to do the same whilst waiting for connecting flights. Then there’s those who get to experience the comfort of the very best in airline lounges. A little oasis amongst a sea of tired people where you can escape to relax and recharge.

That said, not all lounges are created equal. There are the likes of the Aspire lounge in Amsterdam which guarantees warm Heineken, dirty toilets and a pay per use shower or Cathay Pacific’s incredible ‘The Wing’ lounge located in Hong Kong Airport.

We experienced the highest form of luxury last week on a 5-hour layover en route to the Porsche Driving Experience in Kittila, Finland. The Wing takes the lounge experience beyond champagne and caviar and goes ten better with the introduction of the Cabana, possibly the most self-indulgent 90-minute lounge experience ever.

Advertisement

Let’s see what all the fuss is about.

Flight: QF 117 (Sydney to Hong Kong)

Airport: Hong Kong

Lounge: Cathay Pacific The Wing First

Loyalty Status: Oneworld Emerald

Cathay Pacific’s The Wing is one of Asia’s – maybe the world’s – most luxurious and well-appointed lounges.



Having landed at 5:30 am we were just in time for The Wing to open. The lounge was deathly quiet in comparison to a few hours later. Adorned with chesterfield sofas and soft leather recliners, it’s supreme luxury for business travellers.

Food and beverage heaven in The Haven.



By 7:00am the lounge is buzzing, not with First Class passengers, rather businessmen and women scooting throughout Asia on daily hops. The Haven offers an à la carte menu which I presume if more suited to evening flights. A simple breakfast buffet is also available in the main lounge area. Pour you own Perrier Jouet champagne is also a nice touch.

Cathay Pacific’s Cabanas are very well hidden only available to Oneworld Emerald and First Class passengers.



Usual curiosity and question asking opened the doors to this oasis. Your very own self contained space to relax and recharge. Due to our very early arrival, we made sure we booked a Cabana for the full 90-minutes allowed. Note: Bookings are essential.

The Cabana’s First Class service means you can get changed and relax while they take care of everything.



Get your clothing pressed and returned promptly whilst you shower and freshen up in a fluffy white robe. Sadly I did not need anything pressed. Next time I’ll bring all my laundry.

Your private Cabana is stocked with premium amenities.



Bodywash, shampoo and conditioner provided by Jurlique. More toothbrushes and shower caps than you have teeth or heads. One thing missing was hair product for men with wild post-flight hair.

The Cabana has six main features in the space.



Wardrobe, vanity, washbasin, day bed, shower and… and wait for it… a bath.

Advertisement

The Bath… An airline lounge that goes one up on a massage.



What to do when you have a 5-hour layover? That’s right, you try said bath.

Good thing you have 90-minutes… because the bath takes a while to fill.



I’m the last of the selfie-takers but this one was too good to pass up. After said photo, I sat and waited patiently for 20 minutes for the bath to fill to a modest but not greedy level. (Thinking of the environment here as a blast across the world in a carbon unfriendly jet.)

I used the remaining 60 minutes to soak like a big fat crocodile…



However, I’m not a bath guy. I find them incredibly boring, even on a 5-hour layover. Regardless I was very clean, relaxed and had time to make some calls, post some Instagram stories and generally be a wanker.

An amazing Hong Kong day awaited upon my triumphant return.



What a difference 90 minutes can make. Beautiful sunshine in one of the world’s best airports before jumping on my next Finnair flight to Helsinki.

If you’re passing through Hong Kong and are Oneworld Emerald status do yourself a favour and book a Cabana in advance. You’ll be happy with the over the top and unnecessary experience of having a bath in transit.

Read Next