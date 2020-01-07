Charlie Hunnam Knows The Secret Colour Every Man Looks Good In

We all have our favourite go-to colours when it comes to clothes. The ones that we feel most confident in and bring out the best in our unique features. You can never really go wrong with black or white, but, as Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam proves, navy is the always a safe bet.

Spotted taking a stroll around Los Angeles, California on January the 4th 2020 after the W Magazine pre-Golden Globe party, the English actor rocks navy head-to-toe and looks damn good in the process. He teams a navy polo shirt with a minimalistic bomber jacket, along with dark wash jeans. He gives away his English heritage with a navy flat cap.

It’s a look that’s a far cry from his King Arthur or Sons of Anarchy days, but one every man worth his stylish salt should have in their wardrobe, and if not, it’s one that’s incredibly easy to replicate. A bomber jacket, for example, is a menswear must-have.

They’re the perfect accessory when it comes to transitioning from day to night, or the office to the bar. Just make sure you buy one with a slim silhouette to avoid looking like you’re stuck in the 80s. A dark navy polo shirt is another boardroom to bar staple and jeans are possibly the most versatile piece of clothing in any man’s wardrobe.

Charlie Hunnam could well be our new go-to everyday style guru.

