These $85 Sneakers Are An Essential In Every Man’s Wardrobe

A timeless classic, modernised.

At first glance, you’d be fooled into thinking that these are like any other high top Converse. But they aren’t, they’re called the ‘Chuck 70’ and feature a few small changes to normal Chuck Taylor’s that make them far, far better.

If you hadn’t already noticed, the Chuck 70’s are inspired by the original shoes from the 1970s. To achieve this vintage look, Converse has used a heavier-grade canvas, a different, sturdier midsole and more intricate stitching. Not only do these subtle changes make them look great, but it also makes them far more durable and comfortable.

If you’re looking for a timeless essential that will help lift any wardrobe, a slick pair of Chuck 70’s can’t go amiss. Pictured here in the off white, they’ll look great with anything you pair them with, from tracksuits to suits. Priced at $85, you really can’t go wrong.

Shop Converse Chuck 70 In Off-White $85

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

