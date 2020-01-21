The Economy ‘Cheat Code’ Every Traveller Needs To Know

Economy is a punish. But there are a few sneaky tricks that can make it way more comfortable. Enter: NBA player Javale Pierre. Although the Los Angeles Lakers centre may fly business-class more than the rest of us, when he flies economy he certainly knows how to maximise space.

Luckily for those better acquainted with armrest battles than we are with complimentary champagne, Javale recently took to Instagram (presumably on his way home from New York, after the Lakers vs. Knicks game on the 8th of January) to share a sneaky Economy “cheat code” that could just save your life.

“A lot of people don’t know this trick on Delta flights, guys,” Javale begins. [But] if you’re ever in coach in a Delta seat, and you’re in the aisle, and you’re like ‘why doesn’t this one go up’… there’s a little trigger down here (points to under the armrest in semi-hidden spot).”

“You press that, and you can lift it up, put your feet in the aisle and trip the stewardesses.”

Genius.

Celebrities like Diplo (“no stewards are safe 2020”) and @lethalshooter (“Smh I can be honest and say I never knew this. Thanks bro”) appeared to appreciate the advice.

Your next stewardess tripping comfort maximising trip awaits.

