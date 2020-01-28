This $145 Seiko Is The Ultimate Affordable Alternative To An Iconic Swiss Watch

If you’re a lover of luxury watches but don’t have the budget for one there are a lot of watches that look like the Rolex Submariner, Hulk or Batman of your dreams. But what if your grail watch is something more niche and tasteful? Something like a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, say? Typically, I’d say you’re shit out of luck, but today my answer is different.
You can currently score Seiko’s Fifty Five Fathoms (that’s its real name) for $145, which is 52% of its $300 RRP and isn’t even the best part of the watch. Founded in 1881, Seiko has a long and illustrious heritage and is famous for making stylish and durable watches at an affordable price point. Their watches are so good, some of them have become cult classics and are often considered the best watches you can get for $500 or below.
This Fifty FIve Fathoms example is no exception and more than holds up Seiko’s formidable reputation. Built on Seiko’s famous ‘5’ platform the watch features an in-house Seiko Caliber 7S36 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, a stainless steel case and bracelet, rotating bezel, 100m water resistance and luminescent hands. In combination, these features position the Fifty Five Fathoms one of the best value propositions in the watch world.
Not only does the watch perform on a technical level, but also looks great. The bezel, black dial, gold hands, hour markers and use of lume makes it look near identical to Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms; a watch with a price tag well over $14,000. The caseback on the Seiko is clear, meaning you can see the automatic movement work away, something also seen on the more expensive Blancpain.
Really, there is no reason not to score this epic watch from Seiko: for a mere $145 you’re getting a watch that not only looks like it’s worth $14,000, but also functions as a watch worth much more than it costs. Available in four classy colours, you’ll find one that suits your collection.
Shop Seiko Fifty Five Fathoms $145