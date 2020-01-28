This $145 Seiko Is The Ultimate Affordable Alternative To An Iconic Swiss Watch

If you’re a lover of luxury watches but don’t have the budget for one there are a lot of watches that look like the Rolex Submariner, Hulk or Batman of your dreams. But what if your grail watch is something more niche and tasteful? Something like a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, say? Typically, I’d say you’re shit out of luck, but today my answer is different.

You can currently score Seiko’s Fifty Five Fathoms (that’s its real name) for $145, which is 52% of its $300 RRP and isn’t even the best part of the watch. Founded in 1881, Seiko has a long and illustrious heritage and is famous for making stylish and durable watches at an affordable price point. Their watches are so good, some of them have become cult classics and are often considered the best watches you can get for $500 or below.