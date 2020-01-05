The Best Tablet To Take On Your Next Flight Isn’t Melatonin

This feature has been produced in partnership with Samsung
Whether it is a flight interstate or overseas, you can bet that the inflight entertainment can sometimes struggle to meet your desires. The screens aren’t very big, you’re scrambling for a headphone adapter and reruns of Home Alone just isn’t going to cut it. When your flight is a long haul, you’ll want something that will be your source of entertainment, a reading device and a workhorse just in case. We checked out the Samsung Tab S6 to see if it fit the bill.
When tablets first came to the market they were like large phones that couldn’t make calls. They were great for the vision impaired and were handy for a Netflix binge, you’d be thrilled to fit a whole season of House of Cards on a tablet. It turns out that a lot has changed since then. The Tab S6 is a little more than just a content consumption device, and even if that is your desire, the experience has dramatically improved.
You’re in the lounge with a Pinot Noir and it’s the ideal time to get through that pile of emails. A keyboard cover which also has a touchpad for mouse navigation is now available for purchase for the Galaxy Tab S6. You could even connect a bluetooth mouse. The Samsung Tab S6 is also compatible with DeX meaning at the press of a button you can switch from the Android interface into a Samsung desktop experience. The tablet suddenly looks and operates like your laptop did. The limitations a tablet once had from a productivity point of view has been reduced and whether it is video editing, working on PowerPoint or emails, you’re ready. If you’re feeling a little more creative the S Pen that comes with the Tab S6 allows you to draw, colour, and more with the advanced stylus. You can take notes over a video, convert your handwritten words into text and even control the camera with the S Pen. Given it managed to interpret my notes during a meeting was testament to how much Samsung has innovated here.
On the flight you’ll enjoy a 10.5 inch display, even if you’re in economy. The 5.7mm thin tablet only weighs 420 grams so it won’t break the tray table either. The size of the tablet is smaller than you’d expect given the screen size however the bezel is so thin that you’ll enjoy more of the movie and less of the black border. While the Tab S6 has powerful AKG speakers built-in, save those for the hotel room and connect a pair of bluetooth headphones. You’ll be cable free and unafraid of a tangle when you need to visit the gents. The battery life on the Tab S6 can even get you from Sydney to Los Angeles with non stop video playback.
If you’ve had enough of movies, the screen is excellent as a reading device and especially magazines downloaded to the Tab S6 look great in portrait mode or landscape to fit more in. You’ll be able to mutli-task with your magazine and continue that movie if you desire with the ability to run multiple compatible apps on the same screen. The power of the Tab S6 means that you aren’t restricted to swapping from one app to another, you can keep multiple running and do what works for you.
We appreciate the high quality front facing camera for a video call back home when you arrive at your destination but encourage all tablet users to refrain from making use of the rear cameras for photography. Not because the photo quality is poor, it’s actually very good, but because you look silly taking photos on a tablet. Use your smartphone for that.