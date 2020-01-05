The Best Tablet To Take On Your Next Flight Isn’t Melatonin

This feature has been produced in partnership with Samsung

Whether it is a flight interstate or overseas, you can bet that the inflight entertainment can sometimes struggle to meet your desires. The screens aren’t very big, you’re scrambling for a headphone adapter and reruns of Home Alone just isn’t going to cut it. When your flight is a long haul, you’ll want something that will be your source of entertainment, a reading device and a workhorse just in case. We checked out the Samsung Tab S6 to see if it fit the bill.

When tablets first came to the market they were like large phones that couldn’t make calls. They were great for the vision impaired and were handy for a Netflix binge, you’d be thrilled to fit a whole season of House of Cards on a tablet. It turns out that a lot has changed since then. The Tab S6 is a little more than just a content consumption device, and even if that is your desire, the experience has dramatically improved.

You’re in the lounge with a Pinot Noir and it’s the ideal time to get through that pile of emails. A keyboard cover which also has a touchpad for mouse navigation is now available for purchase for the Galaxy Tab S6. You could even connect a bluetooth mouse. The Samsung Tab S6 is also compatible with DeX meaning at the press of a button you can switch from the Android interface into a Samsung desktop experience. The tablet suddenly looks and operates like your laptop did. The limitations a tablet once had from a productivity point of view has been reduced and whether it is video editing, working on PowerPoint or emails, you’re ready. If you’re feeling a little more creative the S Pen that comes with the Tab S6 allows you to draw, colour, and more with the advanced stylus. You can take notes over a video, convert your handwritten words into text and even control the camera with the S Pen. Given it managed to interpret my notes during a meeting was testament to how much Samsung has innovated here.