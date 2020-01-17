Jamie Foxx’s Fit Is The Perfect Solution To First Class Flying

As soon as you pass through the sliding doors of any airport, you’re transported into a whole new world of fashion. Travelers aplenty exhibit styles that can only be seen at check-in desks, airport lounges and duty-free. While most are happy with comfort alone, others have to go all out, displaying designer brands from head-to-toe.

But for real flying fashion inspiration, look no further than Jamie Foxx. The Django Unchained star was recently spotted taking a break from press duties for the upcoming film Just Mercy, in London’s Mayfair on January the 14th 2020 in a casual and comfortable outfit, but one that oozes class.

With the Just Mercy press tour likely visiting several cities and countries, Jamie’s outfit is ideal for first-class flying. He combines a black pullover hoodie with just-as-black tracksuit pants – a far more comfortable alternative for when legroom is limited – and a pair of white Dior “B23” low-top sneakers, US$990. He’s clearly read our ‘How to wear white sneakers with black jeans’ article.

While we can’t track down the exact hoodie and pants Jamie’s wearing, you can get yourself this similar all-black Ermenegildo Zelda tracksuit from Mr. Porter. Alternatively, this Todd Snyder x Champion pullover hoodie will be the perfect companion on any long-haul flight.

Being the music and movie megastar that he is, Jamie finishes his outfit off with a blinger-than-bling watch, aviator-style sunglasses and a leather backpack that doubles as a boombox. We can’t confirm, but it looks remarkably similar to something from high-end bag retailer MCM.

Just Mercy is set to be released on January the 23rd, while he has also been cast as the first African-American protagonist in the Disney Pixar movie, Soul.

