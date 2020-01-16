The Playbook For The Modern Man

Jared Leto’s Gucci Vibes Are Meaner Than Your Mother-In-Law

Gucci gang.

Celebrities so often make bold, head-turning style choices. They’re rich & famous, so they can get away with it more often than not. One man who has consistently chosen to push the boundaries of fashion is rockstar turned award-winning actor, Jared Leto.

We’ve documented Dallas Buyers Club star’s outfits many a time here at D’Marge, and his latest is more than worthy of a mention. That’s because Leto turned up at Milan Fashion Week on January the 14th 2020 wearing head-to-toe Gucci. Conveniently, he rocked his full designer outfit at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2020/21 show, and he’s an ambassador for the luxury Italian brand, so it’s no wonder we were treated to an all-out Gucci-fest.

Advertisement

Leto’s outfit comprises a red and yellow floral print shirt that will surely have hipsters everywhere salivating at the mouth, bright purple flares, and a navy blazer that wouldn’t look out of place in your mother-in-law’s closet – you can find a similar one here for US$2,700. He finishes it off with a black wide-brimmed hat and gold boots.

If anything, Jared’s outfit is a little more reserved than some of the pieces we’ve seen him wear in the past but is an indication as to Gucci’s upcoming fall/winter line, which comprises bold colours, prints and a heavy influence from the school playground.

Following his opinion-dividing portrayal of the Joker in DC Comics’ Suicide Squad, Leto is now set to play Morbius, the Living Vampire, a comic-book character from the Marvel Universe. The film is scheduled to be released at the end of July 2020.

Read Next

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again