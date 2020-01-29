Jude Law’s Suit Is A Look Into The Future Of Menswear

When it comes to searching for the ‘next big thing’ in fashion, our heads immediately turn to either runway shows or our favourite celebrities. While the former gives indications as to what colours, patterns and fabrics we can expect to see on the high street in the coming seasons, it’s the latter that shows us exactly how they should be worn.

Jude Law has given us one such example of what us gentlemen can be expected to be parting with our cash for in the coming months and years: oversized suits. Attending the premiere of his latest movie The Rhythm Section in New York on January the 27th 2020, the English actor was seen rocking a grey oversized suit with a double-breasted blazer and a crisp white shirt.

However, when it comes to achieving the perfect relaxed fit, Australian menswear stylist Jeff Lack has a few things to say. He says, “a fuller cut and longer jacket silhouette is a fashion trend a la Giorgio Armani 1980s.”

“But the length of [Jude’s] jacket is too short for this trend and the lapel width is too narrow. The trousers are a diaster for suiting but a cool vibe for casual wear with t-shirts and sneakers, think streetwear.”

“The trousers are too baggy, too long and ultimately make Jude look short.”

If you want to know how the relaxed fit suit should be done, look no further than David Beckham. The ex-footballer has been spotted on a couple of occasions wearing Dior’s take on the oversized fit, with the first instance coming back in September 2019. Back then we predicted it would become the next big thing in menswear fashion, and a repeat occasion at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show only cemented our suspicions.

Fast forward a few months and Jude Law has jumped aboard the bandwagon too, so we must stress once again that we recommend you start making space in your closet for when the oversized suit takes the high-streets by storm.

The Rhythm Section sees Jude Law star alongside Blake Lively and Sterling K. Brown, and follows the story of a widow who vows to uncover the truth behind an ‘accidental’ plane crash. It’s set to be released on January the 31st in the US and February the 20th in Australia.

