Kanye’s Footwear Choice Once Again Stuns The Masses

Never one to shy away from making controversial style statements, Kanye West has once again divided opinion with his footwear choices. But given how disastrous some of his previous shoes have been – think worse-than-usual-Crocs and wellington boots – his latest is actually more sedate.

Spotted taking a stroll in California on January the 12th 2020, the rapper turned gospel choir leader was seen wearing a pair of Birkenstocks. The German sandal maker is seeing a surge in sales lately, with fashionistas – both men and women – opting for comfort over looks.

But while the open-toe version may be the most recognisable, Kanye has instead slipped his feet into a pair of the company’s clogs, and you can pick up your very own pair for A$188. And although we’re big fans of the taupe colour, we can spy a glimpse of sock, and we all know socks and sandals should never be seen in public.

Instagram is certainly divided too, with one user saying, “no Birks ever but I like the top”, while another counteracts with “Yes for the Birkenstocksss [sic]”

However, he rescues his fashion faux-pas with an ever so stylish all-black ensemble, comprising a Haider Ackermann double-breasted jacket married with black jeans. We haven’t been able to track down the exact jacket the Stronger singer is wearing, but considering the company’s other jackets start at around A$1,600, we’d make a logical guess that Kanye’s is of a similar ilk.

What we love most about Kanye’s style this week, is how easily replicable it is. It’s a lot more reserved than some of his previous outings and is a far cry from his fisherman flex from a couple of months ago. All you’d need to do is find yourself a similarly all-black outfit, and team it with a pair of minimalist sneakers. White would be a more versatile colour, but it’s always good to shake things up a little, so if you can find a taupe pair – choose Birkenstocks at your own discretion – the heads you turn will be worth it.

A Kanye West outfit we want to copy, who would have thought it.

