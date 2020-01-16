In fact, on his first dive, “It felt like someone had gone down behind me and had given me this massive bear hug while simultaneously holding me by the throat,” he says.

“I didn’t dive again that day.”

That was 19 years ago now, in a small cottage by the name cote d’Azur in Southern France. At the time he was training a MotoGP team and came to the realisation: “I was a fraud.”

Growing up Williams was fascinated by all kinds of extreme sports from rally car drivers to speed skiers. But after so many years in the industry, he’d hadn’t experienced the extreme side of what he coached—physically, that is.

Living along the French Riviera left three options: bullfighting, paragliding or free diving. “Free diving takes you further,” he says. “It’s the sport that helps you understand more about yourself and what happens to you under pressure —literal pressure.”

From here Williams left sport psychology behind but carried its methods through to perform. He also became a keynote speaker, drawing from both a theoretical and now firsthand experience to teach aspects of leadership and how to deliver under pressure.

On the transition to ice diving he says, “I needed a new challenge”. He’d been free diving for the best part of 15 years and, “like every other freediver, it was about going a metre or two deeper each year.”

A small word from world renowned ‘waterman’ and big wave surfer Laird Hamilton sparked a new interest: “Find the edge of freediving.” Hamilton had told him his key to staying relevant was ‘to constantly innovate and come up with new techniques’.