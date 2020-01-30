This $400 Sweater Is Our Pick For The Coolest Jumper of 2020

If there is one thing we’re a sucker for, it’s a statement sweater. They can come in all different shapes and sizes, but this recently released Polo Ralph Lauren number might be the coolest one you’ll find this year.

When you think Polo Ralph Lauren, no doubt you get visions of preppy young men wearing oxford shirts and loafers dashing off to class at their Ivy League college and – really – this is the vision you should be getting. Polo Ralph Lauren’s success is closely aligned with the popularity of the ‘preppy’ aesthetic, a style that continues to be popular to this day.

The Polo Bear is a symbol of this and has come in many dashing renditions, but none quite as cool as on this sweater. Pictured in a red tracksuit with a black puffer vest and gold sunglasses, the Polo Bear looks like he could be out for lunch in St Moritz or just arriving off the plane at JFK in the winter. However you imagine him, he looks epically cool on this sweater. It’s made from 100% black wool with the Polo Bear embroidered on top with a mixture of cashmere, camel hair, wool and other fibres.

Priced at $400, it’s not the cheapest jumper, but it’s definitely one of the coolest I’ve seen. It somehow manages to capture the classic preppy looks of PRL with a touch of modern style. No doubt it’s a piece you’ll be able to enjoy for years to come.

Shop Polo Ralph Lauren Bear-Intarsia Wool Sweater $400

Read Next