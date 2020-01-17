The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $138 Tracksuit Will Help You Run That Extra Mile

Look fit, feel fit.

Running in winter isn’t all that fantastic. Even in Sydney, it gets cold enough to warrant wearing a full tracksuit and it rarely gets into the single digits here let alone sub-zero. If you aren’t a fan of tights, yet want an outfit that performs on a technical level you’re kind of out of luck. Thanks to advances in fabric technology there is now a selection of tracksuits that look like rocky might have worn them, but they’ll give tights a run for their money on a technical level. Proof’s latest Meridian tracksuit is one such example.

The Meridian tracksuit is made from cotton but features cutting edge stretch technology that will allow you to work out in both comfort and warmth. Not only is the Meridian made from great materials, but it also has a great fit. Proof took the traditional silhouette of a tracksuit and redeveloped it to ensure the wearer can perform their best. To make things even better, the complete tracksuit looks rather stylish when worn as a complete set.

Whether you’re looking to take your winter workouts to the next level or simply want something to lounge about in, Proof’s Meridian tracksuit is a good bet and priced at $138 for the hoodie and $108 for the pants it’s reasonable on the wallet too. Comfort, warmth and style – what’s not to love?

Proof Meridian Hoodie $138

Proof Meridian Track Pants $108

Read next:

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again