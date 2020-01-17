This $138 Tracksuit Will Help You Run That Extra Mile

Running in winter isn’t all that fantastic. Even in Sydney, it gets cold enough to warrant wearing a full tracksuit and it rarely gets into the single digits here let alone sub-zero. If you aren’t a fan of tights, yet want an outfit that performs on a technical level you’re kind of out of luck. Thanks to advances in fabric technology there is now a selection of tracksuits that look like rocky might have worn them, but they’ll give tights a run for their money on a technical level. Proof’s latest Meridian tracksuit is one such example.

The Meridian tracksuit is made from cotton but features cutting edge stretch technology that will allow you to work out in both comfort and warmth. Not only is the Meridian made from great materials, but it also has a great fit. Proof took the traditional silhouette of a tracksuit and redeveloped it to ensure the wearer can perform their best. To make things even better, the complete tracksuit looks rather stylish when worn as a complete set.

Whether you’re looking to take your winter workouts to the next level or simply want something to lounge about in, Proof’s Meridian tracksuit is a good bet and priced at $138 for the hoodie and $108 for the pants it’s reasonable on the wallet too. Comfort, warmth and style – what’s not to love?

Proof Meridian Hoodie $138

Proof Meridian Track Pants $108

