This $149 Smart Scale Will Revolutionise Your Approach To Fitness

It’s all well and good working out, eating clean and keeping the beers to a minimum, but do you really know how much (good) weight you’re gaining? Sure: you can look in the mirror, take photos and compare but it still doesn’t give you a real idea of how you’re tracking. You could go and get a body composition scan, but they’re expensive and frankly, inconvenient. The solution? Qardio’s Wireless Smart Scale.

If you’re truly committed to gaining more muscle or getting fit you’ll appreciate that your weight alone doesn’t give an awfully accurate depiction of your progress. Qardio’s Smart Scale, however, doesn’t only measure body weight, it can also measure and analyse your muscle, fat and bone composition. Awesome, right? To make it even cooler you can track all of this within their specially designed app, meaning you can see where you’ve come from and set better goals for the future.

Priced at $149, it’s very reasonable when you consider this scale could truly revolutionise the way you approach working out and health more broadly. You’ll be able to see and analyse how small changes make real differences to your body.

