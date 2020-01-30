Salt Bae’s Bizarre Workout Routine Puts Your Gym Sessions To Shame

Salt Bae, the internet’s sexiest butcher, is a Turkish chef and restaurateur, who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steak houses. Some years ago, his meat seasoning technique became a meme, and now his fitted white t-shirt, dark trousers and gold-rimmed sunglasses – along with his sexier-than-thou triceps – are famous worldwide.

What’s less known is how Salt Bae keeps himself in shape: you don’t become hot property by sitting on the couch eating Doritos (trust us, we’ve tried). To that end, we thought we’d compile the best of Salt Bae’s workouts – almost all of which are unusual – to inspire those whose routine consists of an endless cycle of bench press, dips and bicep curls.

The best place to start is triceps – if you want to become a salt sprinkling meme you’ve got to put the hours in. And if you are sick of dips or close-hand bench press, Salt Bae’s rather more gymnastic approach could be a great place to start building those arms.

Next, we recommend taking note of Salt Bae’s endless appetite for the weird and wacky, with his outdoor version of Olympic lifting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jun 26, 2019 at 3:42am PDT

If you want to target one arm over the other, Salt Bae has a technique for that too…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Aug 9, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

Next up is cardio, which involves running alongside a bright red sports car…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

… stationary sprints in crystal clear waters…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jul 19, 2019 at 2:36am PDT

… and mucking around on an exercise bike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Nov 5, 2019 at 2:00am PST

To top things off, and to bulk up those legs, you can also try Salt Bae’s morning coffee/quad burner…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jun 22, 2019 at 2:38am PDT

… or his version of squats…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Aug 25, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

Then all that’s left is to enjoy the rewards, whether that be via a cigar…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on May 1, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT

… a frisky bottle of champers…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jul 6, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

… or a delicate smattering of salt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jul 12, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

Internet fame (or a mildly improved rig) awaits.

