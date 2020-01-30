Salt Bae’s Bizarre Workout Routine Puts Your Gym Sessions To Shame

The Playbook For The Modern Man

Salt Bae, the internet’s sexiest butcher, is a Turkish chef and restaurateur, who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steak houses. Some years ago, his meat seasoning technique became a meme, and now his fitted white t-shirt, dark trousers and gold-rimmed sunglasses – along with his sexier-than-thou triceps – are famous worldwide.

What’s less known is how Salt Bae keeps himself in shape: you don’t become hot property by sitting on the couch eating Doritos (trust us, we’ve tried). To that end, we thought we’d compile the best of Salt Bae’s workouts – almost all of which are unusual – to inspire those whose routine consists of an endless cycle of bench press, dips and bicep curls.

The best place to start is triceps – if you want to become a salt sprinkling meme you’ve got to put the hours in. And if you are sick of dips or close-hand bench press, Salt Bae’s rather more gymnastic approach could be a great place to start building those arms.

Rocket 🚀 #Saltbae #saltlife #salt

Next, we recommend taking note of Salt Bae’s endless appetite for the weird and wacky, with his outdoor version of Olympic lifting.

 

If you want to target one arm over the other, Salt Bae has a technique for that too…

 

Next up is cardio, which involves running alongside a bright red sports car…

 

… stationary sprints in crystal clear waters…

… and mucking around on an exercise bike.

 

To top things off, and to bulk up those legs, you can also try Salt Bae’s morning coffee/quad burner…

 

… or his version of squats…

 

Then all that’s left is to enjoy the rewards, whether that be via a cigar…

 

… a frisky bottle of champers…

… or a delicate smattering of salt.

 

Internet fame (or a mildly improved rig) awaits.

