These $305 Oxfords Are The ‘Dress’ Shoe You Need For 2020

As the workplace becomes increasingly casualised, stuffy suits and obnoxious ties are becoming less and less prevalent. But what about shoes? Whilst everything else appears to be changing, offices still seem to be dominated by black leather oxfords. Say you want to take a step towards being more casual, but don’t want to stick out like a sore thumb, what should you do? Well, Scarosso’s Brown Suede Jacob Oxfords might be the perfect place to start.

The oxford is the perfect shape to start this casual shift as it is a rather formal, but combine that formal shape with a softer, nonchalant material like suede and it becomes an easygoing office staple. You can easily pair them with a navy or charcoal suit or with jeans and a t-shirt, they’ll even pair nicely with your khakis. It’s this versatility that makes this shoe special and means you’ll get to wear it a lot, even out of the office to weddings, dinners or other events.

Whether you’re looking to casualise your office wardrobe or simply need a new ‘dress shoe’ staple, the Jacobs are the perfect choice. Handmade in Italy from high quality, luxurious leathers, the Jacobs will last you a lifetime and for $305, they’re rather reasonable considering the use you’ll get out of them.

Shop Scarosso Brown Suede Jacob Oxfords $305

Read Next