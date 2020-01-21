Score 56% Off Seiko’s Most Desirable Dive Watch

Seiko is famous for its affordable dive watches that are not only capable and high quality, but also good looking. Their most famous model, the SKX can now be yours for a mere $259, that’s 56% off the $595 retail price.

Made from Stainless Steel with a water resistance of 200m, the SKX is more robust and capable than you’d ever need, but it’s nice to know it’s there, right? It also features a uni-directional rotating bezel that will help you to time your dive, run or drive home. The rubber strap has the ability to expand around a wetsuit, but also looks sophisticated enough for everyday use. The ‘Pepsi’ dial of the SKX009 is another nice touch that is likely to turn heads. However, if you’re looking for something more subtle, the black dial looks just as good.

Whether you’re a desk jockey longing for an overly capable watch or a gent who’s going to be pushing the limits of the SKX, they’re a time-honoured classic that will not only impress yourself but others who are in the know. The SKX is now no longer in production, so the $259 asking price is very reasonable for such a desirable watch.

Shop Seiko SKX009 (Pepsi Dial) $595 $259

Shop Seiko SKX007 (Black Dial) $595 $279

Read next: