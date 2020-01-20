How Perfect Timing Launched Scott Pendlebury To The Top Of The AFL

This feature has been produced in partnership with TAG Heuer
Timing is a constant that no one can outrun. One man who knows a bit about good timing and endless running is Scott Pendlebury, the captain of one of Australia’s most successful AFL teams with 15 premierships under its belt.
Pendlebury debuted for the Collingwood Football Club in 2006, rising to the position of captain in 2014 – but there’s more to the 31-year-old’s career than just sheer talent in goal kicking.
As a new friend of Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, Pendlebury understands the importance of timing and the most stylish way to present it.
The Secret To Winning Over Time
Every living organism on this planet is bound by the concept of time. It’s those who learn to master it that become the rulers of their journey.
Pendlebury says that timing in his career was one of the most important factors in reaching the top.
“Timing for the right opportunity and the basic concept of being on time is something I constantly strive for. In football, your life is always on the clock whether it’s training, physio or a game.”
Time is also one of the greatest challenges a professional athlete will ever face. Pendlebury’s secret is simple.
“When you’re striving to do the best for your team and the supporters day after day, year after year, you need to enjoy it.”
Enjoying the journey means you’ll always be motivated to reach your greatest potential and be the best. I’ve loved every moment of the five years I’ve been captain.
The versatility, style and humbling faces that help share the passion of TAG Heuer is what Scott Pendlebury loves most about his own collection. On the pragmatic side, Pendlebury gravitates towards the Swiss watchmaker thanks to its balance between a stylish dress watch and a dedicated sports watch.
“They’ll look nice with a suit when I retire,” he says.
“At the moment they get a fair bit of traction with tracksuits and footy gear on match day, so I’m sure their timeless design will help me look better when I’m older.”
Although Pendlebury’s own love affair with TAG Heuer only began a few months ago, he’s long held the name in high esteem through a mutual connection. TAG Heuer have been partners of the Collingwood Football Club for 15 years, the team which Pendlebury captains.
“I’ve known about it for a while and got a few watches along the way as awards,” he says.
“As a young player you wonder what it’s like to own a watch like that and since then I’ve gotten to know the story and the people behind the name, a fantastic bunch of people to work with.”
An Autavia For Every Man
Inspired by the world of automobiles and aviation during the golden era of 1962, the TAG Heuer Autavia is one of the most welcoming revival pieces of this decade. It’s versatility and timeless design also means that it can now transcend its roots into the world of dress watches
“I just think it’s so classy,” says Pendlebury. “It’s really timeless. I’ve had the chance to try a few different straps and they’re all fantastic. If you could you’d take them all.”
The company’s latest variant; the Autavia Bronze, is a prime example of what can be achieved when style and function are fused together. Using bronze as a material makes the Autavia anti-magnetic and anti-corrosive, allowing the owner to wear it in saltwater, making it as much of a diver’s watch as it is racer and pilot.
TAG Heuer’s other reason for employing bronze in the build of the latest Autavia is that it will naturally patina over time to create unique patterns. And as each watch will be exposed to different climates and elements depending on the user, the pattern will be different for each model.
As with other Autavia models, the Autavia Bronze benefits from interchangeable straps, a pilots-watch inspired extra-large crown for making adjustments when wearing gloves and highly-legible markers, so you can clearly see the time in the dark.
In Fine Company Amongst The TAG Family
Pendlebury isn’t the only famous Australian to have a passion for timing excellence, actor Chris Hemsworth is a fellow TAG Heuer ambassador. Hemsworth shares a story that resonates with TAG Heuer’s tagline of never cracking under the pressure.
“It’s crazy listening to him talk. His story about how hard he worked to get what he wanted and achieved what he wanted,” says Pendlebury.
“He’s a megastar and it was cool to hear him speak as you pinch yourself and wonder what you’re doing in the same room as this rock star.”
Meeting Hemsworth is just one of Pendlebury’s favourite memories, made possible thanks to TAG Heuer, while coming in a close second involved flying a seaplane over Sydney, a memory which Pendlebury says is sure to outlast the test of time.
Introducing the TAG Heuer Autavia Bronze
Inspired by legendary models and reinvented for a new generation of explorers, the new TAG Heuer Autavia Bronze is ready to accompany you on every escapade. Combining a highly-durable bronze material with a COSC automatic-winding Calibre 5 and available in green or brown colourways with matching leather straps, the Autavia Bronze is the ideal daily-wear timepiece for those who want to show off their adventurous lifestyles.