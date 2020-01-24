This $69 Timex Is The NASA-Inspired Watch You Might Actually Wear

NASA collaborations are nothing new these days, with the likes of Heron Preston, Vans, Puma and Alpha Industries all getting involved. To be honest, most of the stuff that has been released is either ugly or too expensive. The space administration’s latest collab with Timex, however, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, is another story.

Since 1854 Timex has been making stylish, affordable watches that don’t sacrifice on quality. The collab between the two brands combines both their history and aesthetic to create a watch that really impresses. The watch is based on Timex’s Acadia, a 40mm field style watch with a quartz movement, date function and nato strap.

Aesthetically, the watch is simple, available in either black and white or all navy, they reference NASA’s colour palette. Combine this with the NASA branding and simple dial featuring 12 and 24 hour time and you’ve got yourself a very good looking watch.

Priced at $69 it’s very affordable for a watch and the perfect addition or start to any collection.

$69

