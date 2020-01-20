With society and its perception of clothing becoming ever more casual there is a growing role for the casual jacket. Something that is sharp enough for you to wear to a nice dinner, yet casual and comfortable enough to wear for a morning coffee. No longer do men’s wardrobes only contain the two extremes of suit jackets and hoodies, there is now a spectrum of jackets that the modern man needs to ensure he’s dressed his best. If you’re struggling to find this ‘in-between’ jacket, look no further than Todd Snyder’s latest Jet Bomber Jacket.

Constructed from a medium weight, water-repellent nylon, the Jet Bomber is ideal for spring and autumn, keeping you not too hot, nor too cold. The navy colour is key to the versatility of this piece as it will pair perfectly with jeans or chinos and also with tracksuit pants. It’s sophisticated enough to wear out to dinner, but rock it with a tracksuit and converse and it’s the perfect outfit for a hungover breakfast or a long haul flight. Priced at $368, you’re scoring yourself a high-quality piece that is highly versatile, stylish and timeless. What’s not to love?

Shop Todd Snyder Jet Bomber Navy $368

