The Ultimate No Weights, No Worries Home & Hotel Workout

Keeping fit whilst on the move can be a hard task. Yes, the hotel you’re staying in may have a gym, but unless you check ahead, chances are you would have forgotten to pack your gym clothes into your bag. It’s also unlikely you’ll be able to pack any weights either unless of course, you pay for the extra baggage.

And what if you want to workout in the comfort of your own home, or can’t afford a costly gym membership?

Fortunately, your own body can be called upon when wanting to do some exercise, and, even better, you have it on you at all times. It can be especially useful when you find yourself with some time to kill in your hotel room, or even at home, meaning you can carry out a carefully curated routine to keep your fitness at a high level.

We’ve put together one such workout that you can try next time you find yourself on the road, starting with legs.

Front Foot Elevated/Flat Foot Split Squat x Single-Leg Hip Bridge

4 Sets, 12-15 Reps, 30-second Rest Between Sets.

Place one foot on a raised surface – a couple of books, for example – and leave your other foot flat. Complete 12-15 controlled squats, with your knees slightly over your toes.

For the hip bridge, lie on your back with one leg in the air and the other bent. Raise your hips using hamstrings.

Front Foot Elevated/Flat Foot Split Squat x Alternating Forward Lunges

4 Sets, 12-15 Reps, 30-second Rest Between Sets.

Complete the same squats as before, but this time don’t push your knees forward. Keep your hips back.

For the lunges, step forward and push back with maximum effort.

Lying Side Leg Abduction x Lying Side Leg Adduction

4 Sets, 12-15 Reps Abduction, 8-12 Adduction, 30-second Rest Between Sets.

For leg abduction, lift leg in air up to 45-degrees.

For leg adduction, place one leg on a chair, push down into the chair to bring your other leg up.

Body Weight Squats 1 1/4 Reps x Frog Pumps

4 Sets, 12-15 Reps Squats, 30 Reps Pumps.

Complete a quarter pulse at the bottom of each full squat.

For frog pumps, put the bottom of feet together, bring heels close to bum, lift hips into the air.

If it’s the upper body you want to target, follow this routine instead.

Decline Pushups (Wide) x Inverted Row

4 sets, 15-20 reps, 30-second rest between sets.

For pushups, place your feet on an elevated surface.

For the inverted row, lie underneath a chair or table roughly shoulder-width, and pull yourself up.

Pushups (Regular)

4 sets, 12-15 reps, 30-second rest between sets.

Tricep Extension x Bicep Curls

4 sets, 8-12 reps triceps, 12-15 biceps.

Place hands on a table, bring your chest and head towards the table, keep elbows close to your body and push away.

Try and get your hands on one or two chairs that you can use to curl your arms.

Lateral Raise x Bodyweight Bench Dips

4 sets, 6-10 reps lateral raises, 12-15 bench dips, 30-second rest between sets.

For lateral raises, get two evenly weighted items in each hand and lift arms away from your side. Hold for 10-seconds at the top.

For the bench dips, facing away, place your hands on a chair or bench and dip. Make sure you’re not rolling your shoulders inwards.

As with any workout, you’ll want to make sure you warm your body up first. Running on the spot, burpees and star jumps are all good ones to start with.

