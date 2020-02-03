This $85 ‘Anti Blemish Tonic’ Is Your Ticket To Pimple Free Skin

Throughout your teenage years, there was no doubt a period where you suffered from oily, pimply skin that had more bumps and undulations than Sydney’s roads. It was an awful time for all of us and really there isn’t much you can do about it. Now you’re no longer a teenager though, those days of bad skin are over – or are they? No doubt every now and then you get a few pimples or blemishes and frankly, they’re a pain in the ass. They always seem to happen at the worst time. But is there a solution? Yes, 111SKIN’s Hydrolat Anti Blemish Tonic.

The Anti Blemish Tonic isn’t some quick fix teen special, it’s for men who want to ensure they’re skin is ready to face anyone and anything. Whether you’ve got a hot date or an important meeting, you want your skin to be primed and ready. This is exactly what the Anti Blemish Tonic does. It neutralises a fatigued complexion by reducing inflammation and improving skin renewal whilst simultaneously reducing blemishes and pimples thanks to an antibacterial salicylic acid.

Whether you want to use it regularly or just to handle the odd breakout, it’s a great addition to your grooming routine. Priced at $85, it’s a small price to pay for perfect skin and no doubt it will help you put your best face forward, every day. It’s also colourless and odourless meaning people aren’t going to think you’ve borrowed it from your girlfriend’s side of the bathroom. It really is an essential every man needs.

Shop 111SKIN Anti Blemish Tonic $85

Read Next