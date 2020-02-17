Australian Man Sabotages His Own Wedding With Hilarious Mistake

Picture the scene. You’ve fallen in love with the girl of your dreams, you’ve lived together, met the parents and finally decided you’re ‘meant to be’, so agree to get married. The date is locked in and fast approaching, the venue has been paid for and invites have been sent out. However, you make a pretty idiotic mistake that throws the whole day into turmoil.

But what mistake are we talking about exactly? Let us regale you with a true story that happened to Josh, who, going by the Reddit thread he posted, is an asshole.

Josh, our calamitous casanova, posted his conundrum in the ‘AITA’ (Am I The Asshole) section of Reddit, and told users both he and his fiancé had saved up $10k each to spend on the big day and the honeymoon. After paying for the necessities, Josh said there was $6k left, which he thought could be added to the honeymoon fund they already had. Although he adds they’re “not the extravagant type at all.”

His bride, Emma, wanted to spend around $1,000 on the dress of her dreams, but Josh was having none of it. He told Reddit it was too much money, and that he had found dresses online “just like the one Emma wants for like $50 to $100”.

He adds, “I’m not trying to get her to cheap out on her dress but she will literally wear it once, one dress for over $1000 is just insane that would fund our honeymoon.”

It’s at this point you can already hear women everywhere crying out, “ohhh hellllll naahhhhh”.

Josh then reveals how much of a ‘simple man’ he is, when he finally poses the question, “is there something I am seriously missing because after we argued about the dress Emma has been extremely cold towards me.”

Enter, an entire mob of women essentially telling our Josh that yes, there is something he is “seriously missing”.

Milee30 starts proceedings by saying “YTA (You’re The Asshole). You say you don’t want her to cheap out, but then you say you want her to buy a $50 -$100 wedding dress. That’s cheap. That’s cheap even for a regular dress. Those cheap dresses you’re finding online will look terrible in person and are the source of so many disappointed women and jokes. Wedding dresses and their tailoring are expensive. $1000 is actually a low priced dress.”

Other users, such as VaxYoKidsVaxYoWife claim Josh is being too stubborn with his decisions. “He’s just being controlling for the sake of being controlling. Like refusing to let your parents buy it? Wtf?” while, cupcakes_and_vodka reckons the wedding should be called off

“I hope this girl runs for the hills. Another age gap case where the power is unbalanced and dude wants to control and manipulate… And they aren’t even married yet. It gets worse from here.”

In fact, that’s exactly what happened. Josh added an edit to his original post, “I told her she’s like a toddler throwing a tantrum over a sparkly toy she can’t have, that was a mistake as she left to stay with her parent’s, who called to tell me I am much more than an asshole.”

But then things got even worse because Emma, who is a user of Reddit herself, found Josh’s thread and decided to call off the wedding entirely. Although the exact reasoning hasn’t been laid out, it’s clear she didn’t take kindly to him revealing a rather trivial part of their relationship for the world to see.

He should count himself lucky that she hasn’t hit back with a thread of her own like this woman, who revealed the underwhelming surprise she got when she came to consummate her marriage on her honeymoon.

