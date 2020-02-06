Bell & Ross Just Dropped Three Vintage Watches To Die For

Swiss watchmaker Bell & Ross takes inspiration from aviation instruments when it designs its watches. Nowhere is that better exemplified than with the square-cased BR-03 collection. But the company also draws on military specs for its vintage collection and has just announced three models representing land, sea, and air, all of which have us drooling.

All three models have previously been available, but the additions bring with them new colour choices. Starting with the BR V2-93 GMT Blue, which can display two time zones at once and is aimed at “both modern professional and civilian travellers”. It sports a 41mm steel case, something it shares with the rest of the Vintage series and features an eye-catching red arrow to depict the second time zone. It will be available from the end of February with a NATO Stretch strap, created using parachute straps for AU$4,900 or a stainless steel bracelet for $5,400.

The BR V2-92 Military Green meanwhile has been designed to be a practical, everyday wear watch. Being a military watch, it features an anti-reflective dial, in a matte khaki finish, so that it can be easily read day or night, whether you’re out on the town or happen to find yourself in some battlefield trenches. It will be available from March for $4,400 with a NATO strap or $4,900 with a bracelet.

Finally, the BR V2-94 Aéronavale Bronze (featured top) arrives as a limited edition of 999 pieces and marries together a functional timepiece, with elegant design, taking inspiration from the French naval officer uniform. The 41mm case is made from a stabilised bronze, a material that Bell & Ross has used on a handful of previous occasions, and one that changes over time, making each model completely unique. It will be available from April with a calf leather strap for $7,900.

