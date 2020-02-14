This $289 Backpack Is The Coolest We’ve Scouted In 2020

Is there anything worse than running to the bus stop with your backpack bouncing like a bauble? Actually: there is. You could think backpacks are just for kids. While there’s a good reason for this stereotype (most dudes with backpacks look like overgrown children), numerous brands are starting to make back buddies which are actually cool.

Enter: Bellroy’s classic backpack, available in cool desert tones or sharp black sand, and which will make you look more like a worldly photographer than a snail with an oversized shell. Perfect for work and play, this bad boy is the coolest backpack we’ve seen in 2020. The kicker? It comes from Bellroy, a brand known for their premium manufactoring, stylish designs and durability.