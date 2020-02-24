The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $149 Water Resistant Phone Pocket Is An Essential For The Outdoors Man

Keep your kit safe and secure.

Whilst phones are slowly starting to become more water and dust reistant, you still can’t rely on them to handle any and all conditions. Whilst you can dunk them in the pool should the need arise, you definitely can’t drop them when and where you please, expecially when on an adventure. Bellroy teamed up with cycling gear manufacturer MAAP to create a case that will keep your phone safe and sound, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

Made from a water resistant leather and featuring a YKK water resistant zipper, you’ll be able to do your thing with the peace of mind that phone and belongings are safe and sound. Internally there are two pockets for cards, coins and keys meaning you can also use it as a wallet. 

Whether you want to take it cycling, sailing or on your next trekking adventure, the All Conditions Phone Pocket is the perfect companion for you and your precious devices. Priced at $159, it’s a small price to pay to ensure your phone, cards and keys are safe and sound.

Shop Bellroy x MAAP All-Conditions Phone Case $159

