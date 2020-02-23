This $99 Sling Is The Smaller, More Convenient Summer Backpack Alternative

As you can already see, it isn’t some chav spec bumbag, it’s quite an elegant piece. It has a selection pockets that will enable you to carry everything you need, but nothing you don’t. More impressively, it can expand and contract depending on how much you put in it thanks to a clever strap system. Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s to small though, it’s the perfect size for day to day use, like a backpack but without the bulk.

Priced at $99, it’s the perfect summer purchase and no doubt you’ll get a load of use from it. Whether you want to fill it with a turkish towel and head to the beach or pack your water bottle and camera to explore a new city, the sling is the perfect purchase to make your life more convenient.

Bellroy Sling $99

