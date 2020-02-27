When you wake up all sharp and ready for the day ahead, only to open the door and see sideways rain – there’s a huge sigh. A little pop in the bubble. A spring removed from your spritely step, especially for commuters. But there is a way to turn these days into something altogether more positive – and that’s by throwing on your fancy new raincoat!

There’s a fine balance to strike when it comes to choosing the right one, however. Showers can arrive during warm or cold weather, so buying for the right season and understanding exactly what your rain jacket is made from is a must from the start.

Many outerwear layers are designed with multiple layers these days that keep you feeling dry on the inside whilst offering good protection against the elements (both wind and rain), so be sure to study a jacket’s make up closely.

It’s also wise to consider the garment’s cut. If suddenly the heavens open and your jacket stops at your waist, then your trousers are in for a soaking. Go for something longer and at worst any excess water will trickle onto your boots, or wellingtons if you’re in the middle of some muddy European music festival!

Here we’ve selected some of the best raincoats around for your consideration, from labels that know more than a thing or two about how to stay dry in style.