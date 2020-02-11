Score 35% Off This Blacked Out Swiss-Made Men’s Field Watch

Normally it’s priced at $400, but you can currently score it for 36% off, making it $319. It’s not a lot for such a good looking watch and it even has the quality to match it’s looks. Made in Switzerland, it’s supremely high quality and features an array of small details that make it look much more expensive than it is. The dial features both 12 and 24-hour time markings, the hands are luminescent and a red marker on the second hand. The watch is coated in PVD which gives it that awesme matt black finish but also makes it corosion and scratch resistant. The band is made from rubber with a uniqe, tough texture that is then lined with leather to make it feel more luxurious.

It’s 40mm in diameter making it pretty well the perfect size for all wrists and has a water resisatnce of 50m. For the price, your not going to find a better quality, better looking watch. It’s time to take the plunge.

Shop Hamilton Khaki Black PVD $400 $319

