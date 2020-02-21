This Blacked Out Automatic Watch Is The Coolest Timepiece You Can Get For $250

There are a lot of great watches you can get for around $250, some of which are cool, others of which are high quality, rarely do you see them combined. Add an automatic movement to that magic formula and you’ve got yourself a very rare beast. Timex has been on a bit of a roll recently, but this, their latest 40mm Automatic Marlin is by far in a way the coolest yet.
The Marlin was originally introduced in the 1960’s, this latest model has been re-imagined for the 21st century in a larger 40mm case size, Automatic movement, new colours and bands. In this, the all black guise it’s one of the coolest watches you can get today. The Marlin is considered a dress watch, watches that are typically confined to gold or stainless steel with a leather strap. This, however, in the all black isn’t what you normally see and that’s what makes this watch so special.
Priced at $259, it’s a bit of a steal when you consider how unique and good quality this watch is.
Shop Timex Marlin 40mm Automatic $259