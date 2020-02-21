This Blacked Out Automatic Watch Is The Coolest Timepiece You Can Get For $250

The Marlin was originally introduced in the 1960’s, this latest model has been re-imagined for the 21st century in a larger 40mm case size, Automatic movement, new colours and bands. In this, the all black guise it’s one of the coolest watches you can get today. The Marlin is considered a dress watch, watches that are typically confined to gold or stainless steel with a leather strap. This, however, in the all black isn’t what you normally see and that’s what makes this watch so special.

Priced at $259, it’s a bit of a steal when you consider how unique and good quality this watch is.

$259

