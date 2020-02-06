These $355 Discounted Designer Kitchen Pots Will Take Your Kitchen From Zero To Hero

The modern-day bachelor is no longer some Mi Goreng eating, toast devouring, meat-eating beast – he’s well versed in the culinary arts and his kitchen needs to follow suit. Gone are the days where it was acceptable to have one cheap pan for every dish, the modern-bachelor needs a selection of kitchen utensils that will allow him to impress anyone lucky enough to be invited back to the pad. If you’re lost as to what kind of pots and pans you should be investing in, Caraway, a luxurious kitchenware designer has the perfect set for you and it’s currently on sale.

The set includes a 10.5″ fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan and lid, a 6.5-quart dutch oven and lid and a 4.5-quart saute pan and lid. They (the experts) consider this to be everything one needs in their kitchen and the kit also includes magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid hold so you can store it all in style. Sound good? Well, it gets better; all of the pots and pans are ceramic coated, meaning they’re more efficient than steel, healthier than Teflon and easier to clean than both.

Normally $395, the set is now on sale for $354.98, a pretty good deal when you’ll use these pots and pans almost every day for the next couple of years. It’s time to up your cooking game and give your kitchen a lift and Caraway’s Cookware and Cabinet Organiser Set is the best way to kick the revolution off.

Shop Caraway Cookware & Cabinet Organizer Set $395 $354.98

