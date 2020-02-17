Score 60% Off This Citizen Field Watch That’s The Perfect Adventure Companion

The dial is simple and makes telling the time easy, pair this with luminous hands and you’ll easily be able to read it at any time of day. Rather uniquely, the chapter ring features compass markings so should you get lost, you’ll have something to help guide you home. When out in the wilderness, you want a wath that is tough, made from stainless steel and featuring a 100m water resistance and canvas strap, tough is the Citizen’s middle name.

So everything seems to check out, but the Citizen has a party piece that truly makes it the perfect outdoor companion. Unlike most quartz watches that require their batteries to be changed, the this Citizen is an ‘Eco-Drive’ model, meaning it’s solar powered. No matter where you are, it will keep itself powered up, meaning you’ll never be caught out without the time.

Typically you’d pay $215, but you can currently score the citizen for $89, nearly 60% off it’s retail price. It’s truly a deal too good to miss.

Shop Citizen BM7390 ECO-DRIVE $215 $89

