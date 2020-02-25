The Hottest Classic Car Showrooms To Visit In Sydney

Rev your engines, Sydney’s classic car game is taking off! Even the most modern corporate hotshots equipped with the latest hi-tech gadgets and dressed in the sharpest fashions of the hour cannot deny the hypnotic allure of an older car. The old-school elegance and grandeur of a 50s Mercedes-Benz, a vintage Porsche or a roaring muscle car is simply undeniable.

As American actor Matthew Fox explains, ‘Cars are part of our genetic makeup. It’s unavoidable’, and as we all have unique genetics, it’s understandable for our tastes in cars to diverge. If you’re not one to conform to the mass market and want to take the high road to unique and characterful vehicles, then these Sydney-based classic car dealerships might just be the tools that will accelerate your classic car journey.

From racing machines and unusual historic cars to vintage motorbikes and muscle cars, whatever you’re into, you’ll be able to source it from one of these expert companies.

Scuderia Graziani

90-94 Crown St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

With a wide range of fresh wheels and vintage classics, Scuderia Graziani is one of Sydney’s best supercar galleries. The coffee’s always fresh, the wheels expertly curated and the ambience classy (thanks to the granite terrazzo floors). Then there’s the team: industry leaders in collectible and exotic cars with decades of experience in buying, selling and investing in these rare works of art.

Located only minutes from the heart of Sydney’s CBD, the Scuderia Graziani showroom was originally modelled on an Italian Piazza. True to executive director Tony Graziani’s dreams, this is where lovers of fine cars and coffee continue to come and meet to view some of the most beautiful cars available.

Alex Holland Classic Cars

12 Chalmers Cres, Mascot NSW 2020

Home of the unusual and the exotic, Principal Alex Holland has over ten years experience in sourcing and restoring quirky cars. Specialising in older and unusual cars, Alex Holland offers a wide range of vehicles from European micro-cars to current models from Mercedes-Benz, AMG, Porsche and Aston Martin. This friendly dealership isn’t just for big purchases- they can pimp your ride with a vintage number plate! Exceptional customer service is tailored to meet each customer’s individual requirements, so even when the showroom doesn’t stock the car of your dreams, rest assured that the team’s vast web of connections will be able to source it for you!

Classic Throttle Shop

50/64 Pacific Hwy, North Sydney NSW 2060

The biggest and undeniably one of the best; Australasia’s largest car showroom definitely doesn’t disappoint. Housed within the structure of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, you can take in the stunning cityscape from a heritage-listed building whilst also admiring classic cars from the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and more. Classic Throttle Shop boasts a range of historic cars, race cars and motorbikes including models from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lotus, Mercedes Benz, Porsche. This is a dealership for everyone and anyone, catering to different budgets with different price points set for original and restored cars.

Cummins Cars

33 Hilly St, Mortlake NSW 2137

Led by the proprietor Jeremy Best, the crack team of mechanical engineers at Cummins have built a reputation as the master restorers and repairers of classic vehicles since 1993. Cummins Cars are also the official Australian agent for the EZ Electric Power Steering System, adding extra safety features and upgrading the steering of your vintage masterpiece to guarantee a smooth, controlled ride. The knowledgeable team have a rich experience working with automobiles from the Veteran, Edwardian, Vintage, Pre-War, Post-War, or Modern Classic periods, including Maserati, Ferrari, Lancia, Aston Martin, Austin-Healey, MG, Bentley and Jaguar.

Australian Muscle Car Sales

20 Commercial Rd, Kingsgrove NSW 2208

Feeling nostalgic over the golden era of drag racing? Do you dream of cruising through the Sydney streets in the 1960s, powered by a V8 engine and rear-wheel drive? Now you can relive the glory days at Australian Muscle Car Sales, a dealership with over 15 years of experience in selling muscle cars from the U.S, Australia and elsewhere around the globe. Stocking an enormous variety of makes including Ford, Holden, Chrysler, GM, Jeep, Mercedes, Mini Cooper and more, this is a company that’s ticking all the boxes. Affordable prices and a range of restored and unrestored vehicles means you can bet that your muscle car fantasy begins here.

Muscle Car Warehouse

110 Rocky Point Rd, Kogarah NSW 2271

Born and bred out of a love for Aussie muscle cars, Muscle Car Warehouse is passionately committed to assisting in the buying and selling of only the highest quality vehicles. This vibrant, dealership oozes professionalism and stocks a colourful range of makes including Chevrolet, Porsche, Cadillac, Chrysler, Ford, Ford Mustang, Holden and more. If you’re looking to sell your vehicle but don’t want the stress that comes with it, Muscle Car Warehouse also offers a consignment sales service where they will handle all the paperwork and procedures for you! The registration process ensures that all potential buyers pay a holding deposit prior to inspection and are carefully qualified and authenticated, so you can rest easy knowing that all the formalities are covered.

Prestige Motor Gallery

334 Princes Hwy, Carss Park NSW 2221

A warm welcome awaits you from Tony and his team at Prestige Motor Gallery, known for their superior customer service, this company proudly proclaims that they will buy any muscle, classic and prestige vehicles. The showroom is crammed with a huge variety of jaw-droppingly beautiful models and this old-school, honest dealership will work hard to secure you an enviable deal. The attention to detail is paramount at Prestige Motor Gallery, and you are sure to be impressed with the thoroughly polished and gleaming ranges of makes including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, Holden, Mercedes-Benz, Mg, Plymouth, Porsche, Sunbeam, Toyota and more.

