These $130 Knitted Dress Shoes Are The Ultimate Smart Casual Statement

It’s 2020 and the nature of work is changing. We’re now working longer hours, travelling further afield and doing business with different companies. Now the present and the future is dominated by small start-up companies who are defined by unprecedented growth, often run by entrepreneurs, a breed who are more casual than smart. The time for leather cap toe Oxfords is gone, today the shoe for business is Cole Haan’s ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford.
So what makes the ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford so good, you ask? Two things: the upper and the midsole. The upper is made from a knitted material, similar to what you might find on your running shoes. This makes them ultra comfortable and gives the shoes a unique texture that is subtle, yet stands out on closer inspection. Similarly, the midsole is made from EVA and is cushioned with Cole Haan’s signature Grand.ØS technology, which again makes the shoes comfortable and gives them a sporty look.
Priced at $130, they’re rather reasonable and will be perfect for the office or smart casual ocassions.
