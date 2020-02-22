These $130 Knitted Dress Shoes Are The Ultimate Smart Casual Statement

So what makes the ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford so good, you ask? Two things: the upper and the midsole. The upper is made from a knitted material, similar to what you might find on your running shoes. This makes them ultra comfortable and gives the shoes a unique texture that is subtle, yet stands out on closer inspection. Similarly, the midsole is made from EVA and is cushioned with Cole Haan’s signature Grand.ØS technology, which again makes the shoes comfortable and gives them a sporty look.

Priced at $130, they’re rather reasonable and will be perfect for the office or smart casual ocassions.

Shop Cole Haan ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford $130

Read Next