15 Cool New Cars Under $100,000 To Buy In Australia

If you’re in the market for a new car, the most obvious question to ask of Google or a car specialist magazine is, “what is the best car to buy?”. But best doesn’t always mean cool. And in our book, its cool points we want our new automotive purchase to have.

Of course, running costs and practicality will have to feature somewhere in your thinking before you go ahead and slap down a wad of cash on the desk of the smug salesman, but if you’re getting a motor that will turn heads and put a Cheshire cat smile on your face, it’ll be worth every penny.

We’ve selected our best rides that land between AU $90,000 and $100,000.

Sedans & Wagons

BMW 4-Series 430i

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 4.6l/100km

Price: $95,000 Drive Away

When BMW introduced the 4-series in 2014, it gave buyers an option to steer clear of the more business-focused 3 and 5-series cars and in their place offering the “cool uncle” of the premium sports saloon world. Also available in Coupe, Gran Coupe, and Convertible variants, the 4-Series offers four-door flexibility with slick styling, a wealth of interior technologies and serious power to boot.

Audi A5 45 Quattro

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 6.5l/100km

Price: $93,000 Drive Away

If you don’t want to become part of the ‘BMW driver club’ and the connotations that come with it, then you can always settle for an Audi. Not that that’s a bad thing, of course, as the German carmaker produces some of the most luxurious cars on the road. This A5 also comes with the company’s Quattro four-wheel drive technology which has been at the forefront of traction since the 1980s, meaning you needn’t worry about spinning when you’re hurtling down the motorway.

Volvo V60 T8 R-Design

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 2l/100km

Price: $100,000 Drive Away

Yes, we have included a Volvo in our list of coolest cars. Hear us out. The Swedish manufacturer is making some seriously good cars lately, which are more than capable of holding their own against their German contingent. For the money, we don’t think there’s a cooler wagon out there to cart the whole family around in. A 4.5-second 0-100kph time, trickle-down sports technology from its Polestar subsidiary and unbelievable fuel economy are just a smattering of reasons you need to give this one a test drive.

Tesla Model 3

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: N/A

Price: $100,000 Drive Away

Love them or loathe them, electric cars are the future of transportation. Spearheading the charge is Tesla, and with the release of the Model 3, electrical power has been made available to a wider population. Forgetting about oodles of technology packed inside its compact body, being able to tell your friends, family, and co-workers that you drive a Tesla has some serious social clout, (just maybe don’t expect absolutely everyone to mimic your enthusiasm).

Coupes & Convertibles

Chevrolet Camaro 2SS

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 13l/100km

Price: $94,000 Drive Away

If fuel economy isn’t your thing then not a lot can beat an American muscle car in the cool rankings. After all, what’s better than crazy styling married with a beast of an engine? This Chevy Camaro is one of our favourites, not only because it’s a movie star thanks to its association with the Transformers movies, but because it has a 6.2-litre V8 fitted under the hood. It certainly makes a change from the vast number of Holden utes on the road, at least.

Alfa Romeo 4C

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 6.8l/100km

Price: $99,000 Drive Away

Any motorhead will tell that you can’t truly be a car enthusiast until you’ve owned an Alfa. The Italian car brand has a strong penchant for producing cars that don’t always work or will break down regularly, but that’s part of their charm. If it’s serious driving thrills you’re after, the 4C will most certainly oblige. The epitome of a 2-seater sports car, the 4C connects the driver with road and forces them to test their skill – just make sure you can look past the odd wire hanging loose. Keep in mind the 4C has been discontinued but you can still find stock for sale in Australia. A true classic in the making.

BMW Z4 sDrive M Sport

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7.2l/100km

Price: $98,000 Drive Away

If it’s a 2-seater drop-top you’re after but you fancy a little more style and sophistication, then the BMW Z4 will be right up your alley. The latest generation offers gorgeous styling, a number of driver-assistance technologies and a soft-top roof that can be raised or lowered up to speeds of 50kph – if that doesn’t gain you street cred or the respect of your kids at least, then we’re not sure what else will. Of course, if it doesn’t, then they can’t fit inside anyway.

Lotus Elise Sport 220

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7.5l/100km

Price: $96,000 Drive Away

One of the most well-known examples of a true driver’s car, the Lotus Elise has been in production for over 30 years and in that time, not a lot has changed. It’s similar to the Alfa 4C whereby it plants you close down to the road surface, places the engine in the middle and offers you go-kart-like driving but in an actual car. The lightweight body also means you can get yourself up to 100kph in under 5-seconds, despite the engine ‘only’ being a 1.8l unit. Fun, guaranteed.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7l/100km

Price: $100,000 Drive Away

Promising to provide drivers with “the best, or nothing”, Mercedes-Benz produces some of the finest, most luxurious cars on the road. The C-Class C300 is one of the company’s more entry-level models, allowing real-estate agents, junior bankers, and sales reps the opportunity to experience some of the finest driving mechanics and interior materials available. Mercedes is an aspirational marque, and the sporty styling of the C300 Coupe make it cool-worthy. Just maybe not red.

SUVs

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7.6l/100km

Price: $99,000 Drive Away

If wanting to own the road is high up on your goals list, there’s no other option but to buy a Range Rover. Whilst the commanding nature sitting in a Rangey provides is so it can tackle off-road terrain, we all know they’re actually used to run the kids to school instead. The Velar is the latest Range Rover to be released and brings with it a much more sport-orientated design. But it’s the inside that makes the Velar worthy of shouting home about, as it has numerous touchscreens for controlling the majority of interior functions. We don’t know about you, but we think touchscreens are cool as f**k, and the more the merrier. It’s a slightly smaller size than its big brother the Sport model but packs just as good a luxury punch.

Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic HSE

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7.7l/100km

Price: $93,000 Drive Away

Not to be confused with the all-electric I-Pace, the E-Pace is, in fact, a dinky, compact SUV. The P20 R-Dynamic HSE variant can accelerate you to 100kph in a smidge over 7-seconds while you sit comfortably inside the well-appointed cockpit. Driving a Jag will also help you stand out among a crowded sea of other compact SUVs from the likes of BMW, Audi, and Volvo. That’s a cool enough reason to get one in our book.

Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 8l/100km

Price: $92,000 Drive Away

If good-looks, high trim specifications and a car that’s tougher than Fort Knox, the XC60 is what you need. Boasting virtually unrivalled safety features, the XC60 T6 frees up that little space in your brain that constantly worries what might happen were you to have a crash. That doesn’t mean it’s slow, either, as it can propel you to 100kph in under 6-seconds and if you want to do your bit for the planet, you can opt for the plug-in hybrid variant.

BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7.8l/100km

Price: $97,000 Drive Away

The X4 is BMW’s contender in the compact luxury SUV space, which so far has seen some good sales. It’s no surprise though, really, as it combines BMW’s renowned driving experience in a compact but commanding body, making it ideal for Australian roads. The xDrive30i M Sport is our pick, as it offers plenty of power for when you want to press your right foot down, as well as being practical for when you want to load it up for a long-weekend road trip.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

Year: 2019

Fuel Economy: 7l/100km

Price: $93,000 Drive Away

Alfa Romeo succumbed the lure of the ever-expanding luxury SUV market a few years ago when it released the Stelvio. Available in three variants, standard, Ti and push-you-back-in-your-seat-fast Quadrifoglio, the Italian’s people mover can appeal to everyone. The Ti is our pick, offering the sweet spot of performance, practicality, and price. Ok, so the Quadrifoglio would be the one we actually want, but with prices starting at $150,000, the bank account would take a serious hit.

As with the 4C, the Stelvio offers something no other SUV can: the Alfa Romeo experience, and that’s something you can’t put a price on.

