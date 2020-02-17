Travelling lightly should never be taken lightly, and with international travel companies becoming more and more anal about what we can and can’t take with us into cabins and carriages – having a handy choice of suitcases for every type of trip is more essential than ever.

You’re probably thinking that a suitcase is a suitcase, and if it gets your items from A to B with little fuss then all good. But in fact, owning and using a quality, well made and constructed suitcase is about so much more than holding a few clothes. It’s about security for the things inside it, durability, travelling with as little stress as possible and what type of image of yourself you want to portray.

Today there is a number of materials used in the manufacturing process of suitcases, from aluminium and polycarbonates to leathers and synthetics. And suitcases are used for any type of travel, whether you’re going away for a romantic weekend in the country or a train trip across Europe, so having a solid, reliable design that looks great, keeps everything inside in order, and won’t buckle under the pressure mid-trip, is bloody imperative.

But lets cut to the chase and get our teeth into the best suitcases around at the moment. We’ve had a good old think about this selection, and made sure there is a little something for everyone, so check it out and get yourself clued up on some seriously stylish suitcases.