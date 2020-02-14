Soccer kits have moved into that territory more associated with basketball, in that there is an element of cool often seen in streetwear trends. And manufacturers are very much playing up to this fact, providing limited edition tops that say more and more about the culture of the team they represent. They even work in collaborations, as highlighted by this year’s joint effort between Paris Saint Germain and Nike Air Jordan.

Until recently fans of a particular team had to wait two years before their side released a new version of a home or away kit, but brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma pay soccer teams such huge amounts of money to produce their shirts, they now create new designs every season. And most teams even have a third kit. Many common fans are up in arms about this, but for those of us who looking for something stylish and handy for the odd kick around, it just means more choice, and even better, reduced prices come the end of the season!

But bear in mind that there should be some method behind buying your new soccer shirt. The last thing you want is someone asking why you bought one from a particular team without a good answer. A lot of people buy shirts from places they have visited, or because their family heritage goes back to a certain place, limited editions, collaborations, or most commonly because they actually support the team!

Advertisement

The biggest football shirt manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas and Puma are creating tops with a modern fit with sweat-wicking fabrics that work with casual wear like never before, blurring the lines between sports clothing and fashion trends. So if you want a cool statement piece or just something classy to wear for a kick about, there’s a lot of great options out there from the past and present, and here we’ve noted a few that have particularly caught out attention this season.