His five minutes of fame may be over, but Dan Bilzerian is still the king of extravagance. Yesterday the notorious gambler, would-be navy seal and Instagram poser (and, according to Wikipedia, ‘actor’) showed his 30.6 million followers a glimpse of his gun room.

Posting the clip to his Instagram story, from what appears to be his Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles, Dan proved why he is both so popular and so despised online, flaunting a gun collection that would put an evil dictator to shame.

Though Dan has attracted a lot of hate over his shallow attitude to life, it’s hard to deny he is a social media master, who knows how to get a reaction (and a following).

This is not the first time Bilzerian has shown off his guns either, with his weapons coming third in ‘post frequency’ only after his cash and the women with whom he surrounds himself.

This wannabe playboy lifestyle comes at a cost though, with numerous media reports suggesting he may be overcompensating at best, and an avatar of toxic masculinity at worst.

Judging by his Instagram, he doesn’t care. He’s also started 2020 off quite busy, first by losing 1M $US betting against Connor McGregor, then by appearing to get engaged (we doubt this is anything more than rumour) and most recently (last week) by launching a Vodka brand.

In his downtime, we imagine he’ll continue posting thought-provoking, wholesome content as he has done for years. From guns…

…to cars…

…to ‘gals.

