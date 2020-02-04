David Beckham’s $1,000 Sneakers Are The Coolest Thing In 2020… So Far

Is anyone cooler than Golden Balls? From nailing crucial free-kicks to popping out a brood more stylish than a Givenchy x Luka Sabbat x Louis Vuitton collaboration, the man has done it all. Beckham is now in Florida to oversee the final steps of Inter Miami, the soccer club of which he is a co-owner, before it makes its debut in the MLS.

The former England captain (and sleeveless shirt x stocking cap wearer) continues to improve (and prove) himself in style arena, having just been snapped in Miami’s Prime 112 steakhouse wearing a pair of US $990 (AU $1,468) Dior x Daniel Arsham sneakers that we’re calling the coolest kicks of 2020 so far.

He paired the B23 Dior & Daniel Arsham Low Tops (in “newspaper” print) with loose-fitting navy trousers, a white tee, a tan bomber jacket and a luxury timepiece (most likely a Tudor), proving he’s still the unlikely Cockney grandaddy of casual style, even in 2020.

This was reiterated as Arsenal fullback Hector Bellerin, the most stylish man in the English Premier League, liked the post, which was shared this morning by fashion blog Upscale Hype.

This comes after Beckham gave fans an exclusive look at the progress of Inter Miami’s Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which is still under construction with just over a month until their first match of the season.

Sharing a selfie yesterday to his 60 million followers, Beckham wrote: “240 days and counting… This is becoming more real every day… So excited.”

