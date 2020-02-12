It seems these days that everyone is always having a sale and to be honest, it’s understandable as it’s good for both retailers and consumers. It’s obvious that no sale is a bad sale, however, some sales are merely good whilst others are great, East Dane’s latest sale is most definitely the latter.

There are three key things that make this sale so great. Firstly, it’s up to 70% off which is very, very high. Secondly, there are a selection of great brands in the sale that are rarely on sale some of the more popular brands on sale are Reigning Champ, Rag & Bone, Arc’Teryx, APC, AMI, Golden Goose, Dolce & Gabanna and Grenson just to name a few. Thirdly, there are heaps of sizes available, meaning you’ll be able to score yourself something you actually want. Now that’s a win.

Below, is our very small selection of some of the coolest things available at the sale.

