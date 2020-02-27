The Playbook For The Modern Man

Everlane Has Just Released The Best White Leather Sneakers Under $100

Quality and stylishness for less than $100…

We’re always writing about white sneakers. To be honest, it’s for a reason. They’re highly versatile and easy to style; the perfect day to day shoe for many men. Most often a great pair of white sneakers will set you back a fair ammount, but Everlane’s new Court sneakers will set you back less than $100 and don’t compromise on style or quality.

How do they do this? To start with, they’re made from leather sourced from a gold certified tannery (much like other luxurious brands such as Common Projects and Saint Laurent), however they’re made in Vietnam instead of Italy to keep costs lower. Aesthetically, they’re a typical ‘court’ sneaker and feature, clean, somewhat minimalist lines. Available in seven different colours from white to black and everything in between you’ll find a pair perfect for you, some are even made from Nubuck. 

Priced at $98 they’re probably the best value sneaker you’ll encounter in 2020 making them ever so worthy of a spot in your wardrobe.

