Everlane Has Just Released The Best White Leather Sneakers Under $100

How do they do this? To start with, they’re made from leather sourced from a gold certified tannery (much like other luxurious brands such as Common Projects and Saint Laurent), however they’re made in Vietnam instead of Italy to keep costs lower. Aesthetically, they’re a typical ‘court’ sneaker and feature, clean, somewhat minimalist lines. Available in seven different colours from white to black and everything in between you’ll find a pair perfect for you, some are even made from Nubuck.

Priced at $98 they’re probably the best value sneaker you’ll encounter in 2020 making them ever so worthy of a spot in your wardrobe.

Shop Everlane Court Sneaker $98

