The Perfect Men’s T-Shirt Is $28 & Comes In 15 Colours

One thing you never think about when buying a t-shirt is the thickness. To be honest, you’d be forgiven for overlooking this. But on closer examination, these smaller details can significantly change the product you get. Of late, Everlane has made a name for themselves with the high quality, ethically made basics, and their t-shirts are no exception. They appreciate that people want different types of t-shirts for different climates and seasons.

Everlane makes a range of t-shirts that vary from thinner, lightweight fabrics to heavier, warmer models that are perfect for winter as well as everything in between. The ‘Premium Weight’ t-shirt is made from a 6.2oz weight cotton. To put that into perspective, Everlane’s lightweight summer t-shirt is made from 3.7oz weight cotton. This means in the same area, there is almost twice as much fabric, meaning you’re going to stay a lot warmer and it’s going to last a lot longer than your regular t-shirts.

So whether you’re hoping to continue the t-shirt wearing season or want to layer a lightweight jacket, Everlane’s premium weight t-shirt is the perfect option for you and it’s available in 15 different colours. For $28 they’re a bargain, especially considering their quality and that they’re ethically made. Don’t take our word for it, they have an average of 4.65/5 stars across 475+ reviews; not bad.

“I bought this shirt for my fiancé along with a few other Everlane items. This shirt is so incredibly soft and is a gorgeous mustardy orange color. I love it!”

Shop Everlane Premium Weight T-Shirt $28

Read Next