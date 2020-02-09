These $166 High-Tops Are The Perfect Anti-White Sneakers

If you’re a regular reader of DMARGE (and we hope you are), you will have noticed we constantly big up white sneakers, for their stylish good looks and versatile nature. However, we’re the first to admit that the majority of style rules can be broken every once in a while and what better way to buck the white sneaker trend than with this pair of anti-white high-tops.

Hailing from Portuguese fashion brand Jak, the Royal Hi sneakers are as minimal as they come in terms of design, but they’re anything but in terms of materials used. That’s because they’re constructed from full-grain leather, with a calfskin lining and a rubber sole, so as long as you look after them, they’ll hold you in good stead.

They’re available in four colourways, but for us, Dust is the colour we’d happily wear on a daily basis. Head over to Bombinate now to browse the other colours and grab yourself a pair in the process.

Shop Jak Royal Hi $166

