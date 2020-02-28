Instagram Post Proves 007 Is More Like The Average Australian Male Than You Think

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as Great Britain’s most famous secret agent export James Bond in the upcoming film No Time To Die.

To mark the occasion, longstanding watch partner OMEGA created a Seamaster designed in collaboration with Craig himself, and appropriately called it the Seamaster 300M 007 Edition. 007’s Seamaster features a brown hue to give it a “unique edge”, is made from a Grade 2 titanium and has a slimmer case than previous versions of the Seamaster 300M.

It’s a great looking timepiece, there’s no doubt about that, but OMEGA’s latest advertising proves James is much more like the average Australian man than you’d think. In the Instagram post, OMEGA shows Daniel Craig wearing the new watch, complete with titanium mesh bracelet and a smouldering look on his face. So far, so Bond. But it’s the fact he’s wearing it with a tuxedo that makes him that little bit more human.

The Seamaster 300M is a diver’s watch through and through and even though it may sport a slimmer profile, a diver’s watch shouldn’t be mentioned in the same sentence as a tuxedo, let alone worn with one. We expected James Bond of all people to understand that style rule. If he teamed his timepiece with a more casual outfit while out in the field, no problem at all. But this sartorial style slip-up is a big (Dr.) No.

It’s widely regarded that you, the Aussie guy, will buy a luxury watch and wear it to death. And why wouldn’t you? You’ve saved up to buy the watch of your dreams, so you’ll want to show it off. James Bond, on the other hand, should know a thing or two about style and have the resources to have multiple timepieces for various occasions, such as a black tie event.

For formal occasions, only a dress watch will do. Something slim and minimal. No chronographs or other complications, and you ideally want one with a dark dial – black or blue – to not only match your jacket but to reflect the time of day (assuming your formal event is at night).

Normally we’d say everyone should be like Bond. Just not on this occasion.

