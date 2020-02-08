This $118 Water Bottle Is The Best Germ-Free Investment You’ll Ever Make

Reusable water bottles are great for the planet, but when our friends ask us for a quick sip, we’re suddenly inclined to burn our bottle with fire, or just throw it in the trash through fear of catching some disease.

Those worries can now be a thing of the past thanks to Larq’s self-sanitising water bottle, which uses a UV-C LED purification system – the same type used by hospitals, so you know it’s clean – to banish bacteria, leaving you with glistening clean water. The Larq bottle will automatically sterilise the bottle six times a day, but you can override it at the push of a button on top.

The purification system does require battery power, however, but a full charge lasts up to one month and you can easily recharge it via USB. Not only is water and the bottle kept clean, but any liquid you put in will be kept hot or cold for 12 hours or 24 hours respectively, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation.

Water you waiting for, grab one now from Huckberry in 17oz or 25oz variants, and in a range of colours, too.

