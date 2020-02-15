These $85 Limited Edition Converse Are Too Cool For School

Your no doubt ever so familiar with the original Converse Chuck Taylor and it’s many colourways, they’re great but nothing special. This is somewhat what makes them a great shoe, but say you want something a little more interesting, this limited edition ‘Varisty Remix’ pair is what you need.

They retain the classic silhouette and quality but feature red and blue accents that help the shoe stand out, without being brash. It’s these subtle changes that make the Varsity Remix so cool. Priced at $85 they’re affordable and the perfect ‘go to’ for your wardrobe. Hurry though, they’re limited and wont last long.

Converse Varsity Remix Chuck 70 $85

