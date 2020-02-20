Ultimate “Mid-Life Crisis” Mercedes-Benz Roadster Goes Up For Sale In Australia

When it comes to classic Mercedes-Benz convertibles, they don’t get much better looking than the 190SL. No matter what angle you look at it, you can’t not be moved by the elegant lines and minimalistic styling. Although maybe not quite as rare at the 300SL, the car on which it is based (the first car to use the SL moniker, the 190 was the second), finding one – in immaculate condition at least – can prove difficult. Fortunately, one has just appeared on Carsales for a rather attractive price.

The 190SL was first introduced in 1955 – after making its debut at the 1954 New York Auto Show – with the aim of offering prospective buyers a more affordable option of the 300SL. The 300SL cost US$6,820 for the Coupe and $10,950 for the Roadster, whereas the 190SL demanded just $3,998 for the soft-top model and $4,295 for a model with a removable hard-top.

Despite the lower cost, buyers benefitted from much of the same features as its more expensive sibling, including engineering, detailing and fully independent suspension. However, as expected, the 190SL took a drop in performance as it used a new Type M121 BII 1.9 L straight-four SOHC engine, which delivered 77kW/104hp, and a max speed of around 170kph/106mph.

For many, the most iconic look for the 190SL to rock was a silver paint job and red leather interior, and that’s exactly what you get with this Carsales listing. This particular model – a left-hand drive – underwent a full restoration to original standards in 2013 and has travelled just 9,500km since. It has an asking price of A$385,000, which is a fair chunk more than what it cost brand new, but given its now iconic status, it represents amazing value.

