Michael B. Jordan’s NYFW Watch Flex Is A Bigger Statement Than His Leather Trench

When fashion labels hold their annual runway shows, it’s obvious all eyes will be on the clothes, whether it be the models or the guests in attendance. It’s certainly true for Coach’s Fall/Winter 2020 show, although one man caught our attention, not for his outfit, but for his watch.

Michael B. Jordan so often features in our celebrity style pieces here at DMARGE, as he consistently shows us how we should be all be dressing. But it’s his partnership with Piaget – a watch brand we don’t tend to see celebrities wearing – that piques our interest the most, and his watch of choice for the Coach FW2020 show during New York Fashion Week is no different. That’s because he was spotted wearing a sublime Gouverneur watch, the likes of which will set you back around A$80,000.

The Gouverneur on Michael’s wrist features an 18K Rose Gold case, the company’s Perpetual Calendar 855P movement, day/date display, day/night indicator, and is capable of displaying two time zones.

Michael’s Piaget was the perfect accessory to his Coach trench coat, which not only bucks the trend for the traditional, weather-resistant cotton gabardine material, but the deep red colour is a far cry from the more popular beige, taupe or camel. Otherwise, Coach’s leather trench is business as usual: wide lapels, double-breasted fastening, and a belt. It certainly adds an extra layer of premium luxury to Michael’s otherwise casual outfit of a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and Coach sneakers.

It also has Instagram hypebeasts going into meltdown, with users sending comments such as, “that trench fire”, “that leather trench tho [sic]” and “smoove [sic]”. Michael’s long leather coat won’t be available until next season, but if you want to jump aboard the trench coat bandwagon now, you can nab this more traditional version from Coach for A$1,695.

Yet more evidence that Michael B. Jordan is one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood.

