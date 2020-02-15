Score 20% Off The North Face’s Infamously Good Duffel Bags

A bag that has such a reputation need not be on sale as people regularly buy them at their retail price, however, you can currently score one for 20% off, making it only $95.56 instead of its retail price $119.95.

Whether your planning on scaling your nearest peak, heading on a gap year or simply want to use it as a gym bag the ‘Base Camp Duffel’ is most definetly worthy of your hard earned money. It will keep all your gear dry and will last you decades, no matter how hard you abuse it. Not a fan of the Orange? Don’t worry there are a selection of other colours you might like. If there was ever a time to get one, it’s now.

Shop The North Face Base Camp Duffel $119.95 $95.56

